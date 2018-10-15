The former Best Import says he had no worry getting hurt knowing he has a good relationship with his former teammates

Published 8:16 AM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Romeo Travis had the last laugh against Alaska after Magnolia pulled off an 83-73 win in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday, October 14, but it seems that he has no bad blood against his former squad.

The former Best Import described getting pitted against the likes of Vic Manuel and Chris Banchero, with whom he played one conference back when he was with the Aces, as a "fun" experience.

"It was fun, facing the guys, you know, it was fun. It was exciting. You got out there and go hard because you know that it is just basketball," Romeo told reporters after the game.

"Sometimes, guys here are 'physical' as they like to put it but they play dirty. These guys, you just got to play hard and have fun and whatever happens, happens."

"I know Vic's not going to undercut me. I know Vic's not going to try to me hit in the head or something like that," he added.

"And Chris knows that when if he's on a fastbreak, I'm not going to try to take his head off. Just because you know, we have a really good relationship."

Without worrying about getting hurt, Romeo chalked up 19 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals to help the Hotshots notch their fifth straight win and solidify their grasp of the top spot behind a 7-1 card.

Keeping in touch

The American reinforcement had admitted before that he wanted to return with the Aces to complete his unfinished business after they lost the finals of the 2015 edition of the season-ending conference.

However, the call from Alaska he had hoped for never came for 3 years and it was instead the Hotshots who brought him back to the PBA. (READ: PBA returnee Romeo Travis hopes to erase 3-year sting)

Still, he kept in touch with his former teammates.

"I was talking to them the past 3 years when I wasn't here and it's been pretty cool. It's pretty cool to play against my guys."

With Romeo consistently putting up double-doubles, Magnolia eyes to bolster its bid for a Top 4 finish and a twice-to-beat edge when it meets Meralco on Friday, October 19, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. – Rappler.com