The PBA slaps P10,000 penalty on the Phoenix forward after he flashed his middle finger for back-to-back games

Published 6:30 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Apparently, Calvin Abueva's flashing of his middle finger didn't escape the PBA's eyes.

The Phoenix forward will be made to pay a total of P10,000 fine after "foisting a dirty finger" during back-to-back games against NLEX and San Miguel last October 10 and 12, respectively.

He was slapped a P4,000 fine in the Fuel Masters' dominant 123-97 win over the Road Warriors and a heftier P6,000 penalty in their tension-filled 100-117 loss to the Beermen.

The six-year veteran was embroiled in a heated encounter after he was headlocked by San Miguel import Kevin Murphy and dragged to the sidelines for about 10 seconds midway through the 4th quarter.

Right after, Abueva was seen on the Mall of Asia Arena's jumbotron scratching his head with a middle finger as Murphy was whistled a flagrant foul penalty 1. (READ: Alas contests flagrant foul called on Murphy after 'choke' on Abueva)

Meanwhile, NLEX forward Mike Miranda also wasn't spared by the PBA after seemingly grabbing Phoenix import Eugene Phelps' crotch.

Miranda was fined P20,000 and suspended in the Road Warriors' clash against Alaska on October 26 due to the flagrant foul penalty 2. – Rappler.com