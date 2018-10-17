The Aces improve to 6-2 to claim a share of third place as the battle for the twice-to-beat incentives intensifies

Published 7:05 PM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska drew a prolific performance from import Mike Harris to keep Columbian winless in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup with a 104-94 triumph at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, October 17.

Harris flexed his muscles with 44 points and 27 rebounds to lift the Aces to their sixth win in 8 games and a share of 3rd place with Blackwater as the battle for the 4 twice-to-beat incentives intensifies.

Vic Manuel pumped in 16 points and 6 rebounds while Chris Banchero flirted with a triple-double of 10 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds in the win that saw Alaska lead by as much as 20 points.

Although down for the entirety of the match, the Dyip managed to threaten a comeback after narrowing the gap to just 7 points, 88-95, midway through the final quarter.

But the Aces stood their ground as they outscored Columbian, 9-6, in the final 4 minutes.

JVee Casio chipped in 10 points while Nonoy Baclao and Sonny Thoss conjoined for 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Akeem Wright fell an assist short of a triple-double after tallying 19 points, 15 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals but his numbers weren't enough to keep the Dyip crashing to 0-9.

Jackson Corpuz finished with 19 points while Jerramy King had 14 points and 4 assists in the losing effort.

The Scores

Alaska 104 - Harris 44, Manuel 16, Banchero 10, Casio 10, Baclao 6, Thoss 6, Enciso 4, Exciminiano 4, Racal 2, Teng 2, Pascual 0.

Columbian 94 - Wright 19, Corpuz 19, King 14, Celda 11, Reyes 8, McCarthy 7, Tubid 6, Lastimosa 6, Khobuntin 2, Ababou 2, Cabrera 0, Cahilig 0.

Quarters: 33-24, 53-43, 85-72, 104-94.

– Rappler.com