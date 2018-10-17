The former NBA player, though, is one of the strong contenders for the award with averages of 28.5 points, 21.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks

October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska reinforcement Mike Harris mightily prefers winning a PBA title than bagging the Best Import award and he has a pretty good reason.

Already nabbing a myriad of individual awards during his stints in multiple countries, the American said he'd rather raise a championship trophy as he hovers around the athletic retirement age at 35 years old.

"[A]t this stage of my career, I play for championships. For me, a championship is far more greater than getting a Best Import award," he told reporters after the Aces' 104-94 win over Columbian on Wednesday, October 17.

But that doesn't mean Harris isn't qualified for the coveted plum.

He has been averaging monster numbers of 28.5 points, 21.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 8 games to power the Aces to a share of 3rd place with Blackwater at 6-2.

Against the Dyip, he dropped a cool 44 points and 27 rebounds – solidifying his status as one of the strong contenders for the award.

Still, championship is king for the former NBA player.

"I've had quite a few of those (individual awards) in my career and for me, I told my coach when I got here, that was never my focus," said Harris, who won a Most Valuable Player award in the NBA G-League in 2010.

"[B]est Import, whoever gets it, I'm proud of him, For me, I'd much rather be holding that championship trophy at the end of the season."



The Aces aim to bolster their bid for a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the playoffs when they meet the Elite on Sunday, October 21, at the Araneta Coliseum. –Rappler.com