The six-year veteran fires a career-high 23 points to power the Elasto Painters to their second straight win following a four-game skid

Published 9:51 PM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Tiu's career game couldn't have come at a much better time as Rain or Shine thwarted Columbian, 120-98, in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, October 17.

Tiu fired a career-high 23 points on top of 3 assists, 2 rebounds and 1 block to power the Elasto Painters to their second straight win after a 0-4 start to the conference.

Held to a quiet 8 points in the first 3 quarters, the six-year veteran poured in 15 of his output in the payoff period as Rain or Shine completely buried a Batang Pier squad seeking a third consecutive victory.

NorthPort was within striking distance midway through the 4th quarter, 90-98, until the Elasto Painters erected a game-clinching 22-8 run – with 9 points coming from Tiu – to secure the win.

It wasn't just Tiu's night, though.

Beau Belga chalked up 21 points on a perfect 8-of-8 clip to go with 12 rebounds and 3 assists while import Terrence Watson pumped in another 21 points to go with 4 assists and 4 boards.

James Yap made his presence felt with 20 points, Maverick Ahanmisi chipped in 13 points, 9 assists and 3 rebounds and Gabe Norwood added 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 dimes in the win.

Despite missing Raymond Almazan for the fourth straight game, the Elasto Painters rode on a hot start and ended the 1st quarter sitting on a comfortable 35-19 cushion.

They even saw their lead grow to as large as 25 points, 50-25, in the 2nd period until the Batang Pier slowly clawed their way back into the game.

Rashaw Woods paced NorthPort, which dropped to 2-7, with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists while Paolo Taha added 14 markers in the loss.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 120 - Tiu 23, Belga 21, Watson 21, Yap 20, Ahanmisi 13, Norwood 10, Ponferada 5, Borboran 3, Torres 2,Daquioag 2, Washington 0.

NorthPort 98 - Woods 30, Anthony 17, Taha 14, Guinto 10, Pringle 9, Javelona 7, Grey 6, Espinas 3, Elorde 2, Gabayni 0, Arana 0, Fortuna 0.

Quarters: 35-19, 63-43, 87-71, 120-98.

– Rappler.com