Losing 25 straight games in the Governors' Cup since 2016, the Dyip stamp their class against the Elasto Painters squad they have beaten thrice this season

Published 7:03 PM, October 19, 2018

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Columbian just wouldn't lose to Rain or Shine.

The Dyip finally nailed their first win in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup with a 100-84 drubbing of usual victims Elasto Painters at the Ynares Center here on Friday, October 19.

Losing 25 straight games in the season-ending conference since 2016, Columbian ended its dry spell as it stamped its class against a Rain or Shine squad it has beaten thrice this season.

Akeem Wright showed the way for the Dyip with 23 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals and drilled all of his 3 three-pointers in the payoff period that kept the Elasto Painters at bay.

Limited to just 8 points in the first 3 quarters, the American import exploded for 15 in the final frame to propel Columbian to a lead as large as 21 points, 91-70.

Jerramy King pumped in 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Rashawn McCarthy chipped in 16 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals while Ronald Tubid added 16 markers and 5 boards in the win.

After trailing for much of the first half, Rain or Shine held a 61-57 lead only to witness Columbian regain its bearings to head into the 4th quarter with a 68-63 advantage.

The Dyip then erected a 15-4 run – highlighted by two Wright triples – at the start of the 4th to pull away for good, 83-67.

Aside from tying its 6-win campaign last season with the triumph, Columbian also helped Blackwater, Alaska and Phoenix secure their respective quarterfinals seat.

Terrence Watson delivered 18 points and 10 rebounds while Maverick Ahanmisi added 16 points and 4 assists for Rain or Shine, which saw its two-game winning streak snapped to fall to 2-5.

The Scores

Columbian 100 - Wright 23, King 18, McCarthy 16, Tubid 16, Cahilig 13, Reyes 5, Corpuz 4, Celda 3, Ababou 2, Khobuntin 0, Escoto 0.

Rain or Shine 84 - Watson 18, Ahanmisi 16, Norwood 11, Ponferada 9, Yap 8, Belga 7, Washington 6, Borboran 5, Daquioag 4, Nambatac 0, Tiu 0.

Quarters: 24-21, 50-39, 68-63, 100-84.

