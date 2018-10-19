Already playing without star center Raymond Almazan, the Elasto Painters might also lose the burly forward due to a foot injury

Published 9:00 PM, October 19, 2018

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Just as Rain or Shine is starting to pick up steam in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup following a horrendous start, it is dealt another huge blow with an injury to big man Beau Belga.

Already playing without star center Raymond Almazan, the Elasto Painters might also lose the burly forward after he suffered a suspected plantar fasciitis on his left foot during an 84-100 loss to Columbian on Friday, October 19.

"Wala, ganoon talaga kahit ayaw kong mangyari kasama sa laro 'yun. Papa-checkup ko bukas then tignan ano pwedeng gawin, tignan kung makakalaro," he told reporters after the game.

(That's part of the game. I will have it checked tomorrow then we will see what I can do or if I can still play.)

"Matagal ko na ring iniinda. Actually, nilalaro ko siya na masakit kasi sabi ko gusto ko rin kasi kailangan ko 'tong matuluyan para mapunit para mag tuloy tuloy 'yung paggaling so now natuluyan na, paggaling na lang."

(I've been enduring this injury. Actually, I'm playing through the pain because it needs to completely tear for it to heal faster. Now that it has been torn, it just needs to heal.)

Coming off the bench, Belga provided immediate impact for the Elasto Painters as he tallied 7 points and 2 rebounds in only 4 minutes of action against the Dyip.

But his night prematurely ended as he was subbed out with about two minutes left in the 1st quarter after feeling immense pain on his heel.

With Belga sidelined, Rain or Shine saw its two-game winning streak halted and it remained at 9th place behind a 2-5 record.

"Nakaka-frustrate kasi maayos start ko kanina. Sabi ko when every game maayos start ko, maganda galaw namin," Belga said.

(It's frustrating because I had a great start earlier. When I have a great start every game, we run well.)

Belga, though, remains positive that he can still see action for the rest of the conference as Rain or Shine fights for one of the last 3 remaining quarterfinals berths.

"I think so meron pa (chance to play). 'Di naman zero visibility, meron pang titignan kung ano pwedeng gawin. Nanghinayang ako kasi kung kailan maayos laro ko, nagka-injury pa."

(I think there's still a chance I can play. It's not like there's zero chance that I will play because we'll still figure out what we can do. I'm just frustrated because just as I'm playing well, that's when I sustained an injury.)

The Elasto Painters have one day to rest before clashing with Meralco on Sunday, October 21, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com