Published 9:50 PM, October 19, 2018

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – In a stunning reversal of fortune, Meralco kept its bid for a playoff berth alive in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup following a 94-88 win over No. 1 Magnolia at the Ynares Center here on Friday, October 18.

The Bolts banked on a balanced scoring attack with 5 players breaching double figures as it won back-to-back games for the first time to improve to 3-6 and dealt the Hotshots just their second loss following a 5-game winning streak.

Allen Durham messed with a triple-double of 20 points, 18 rebounds and 8 assists while Baser Amer pumped in 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in the game that saw Meralco pull through when it mattered most.

Trailing 79-81 midway through the 4th quarter, the Bolts unloaded 6 unanswered points, sparked and capped by a Cliff Hodge alley oop and dunk, to gain a 4-point lead – an advantage that stood until the final buzzer.

Magnolia tried to regain the upper hand behind Jio Jalalon and import Romeo Travis but to no avail as Meralco proved the better team in the endgame thanks to Amer and Reynel Hugnatan securing their insurance free throws.

Hugnatan made his presence felt with 15 points and 5 rebounds, Chris Newsome chipped in 13 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals while Hodge added 12 markers, 10 boards and 2 blocks in the win.

Although remaining at 10th place, the win kept Meralco afloat as it vies for one of the last 3 remaining quarterfinals spots with TNT, NLEX, San Miguel and Rain or Shine.

The triumph also relegated the Hotshots to a share of first place with Barangay Ginebra, which boasts an impressive 7-2 card.

Romeo Travis finished with 25 points, 19 rebounds and 5 assists but those weren't enough to keep Magnolia alone at the top.

Paul Lee had 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists and Ian Sangalang added 12 points and 6 boards in the losing effort.

The Scores

Meralco 94 - Newsome 20, Amer 16, Hugnatan 15, Newsome 13, Hodge 12, Salva 8, Jamito 5, Caram 3, Tolomia 2, Lanete 0, Faundo 0, Ballesteros 0.

Magnolia 88 - Travis 25, Lee 12, Sangalang 12, Jalalon 9, Barroca 8, Reavis 8, Brondial 7, Herndon 3, Simon 2, Dela Rosa 2, Pascual 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 24-19, 43-43, 70-66, 94-88.

– Rappler.com