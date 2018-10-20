After dropping 6 of their first 8 games, the Bolts revive their quarterfinals hopes with an exhilarating win over No. 1 Magnolia

Published 8:54 AM, October 20, 2018

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Cliff Hodge and the rest of the Meralco Bolts have turned on their playoff mentality in their chase for one of the last 3 remaining quarterfinals seats in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup.

Hodge believes that the playoffs already started for the 10th-ranked Bolts as they seek to win both of their last two elimination round games to give themselves a fighting chance of making the Final 8.

"We're just trying to make the playoffs, that's the goal. We know we had a rocky start but we've been on a streak and just make noise in the playoffs," Hodge said.

Fortunately, Meralco has been playing inspired basketball to turn that goal into fruition.

After ending a six-game skid with a hard-fought, come-from-behind 108-105 triumph over NLEX, the Bolts then stunned No. 1 Magnolia, 94-88, on Friday, October 19, to book back-to-back wins for the first time in the conference.

Meralco also snapped the Hotshots' five-game winning streak and handed them just their second loss.

"It has been a tough conference for us. This time around, we're putting the pieces together," said Hodge, who finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks in the win.

"We're going out there and just trying to fight, every game just trying to make the playoffs. It's good to beat one of the top teams right now."

Now at 3-6, Meralco needs to take care of business when it meets Rain or Shine (2-5) on Sunday, October 21, at the Araneta Coliseum and Phoenix (6-3) on Wednesday at the Cuneta Astrodome.

"Right now, our playoffs already started," Hodge added. – Rappler.com