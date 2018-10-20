The Beermen improve to 4-4 for 6th place to bolster their chances of securing one of the remaining 3 quarterfinals berths.

Published 7:54 PM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel unleashed a furious fourth-quarter run to edge TNT in come-from-behind fashion, 107-96, in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan on Saturday, October 20.

Kevin Murphy exploded for 27 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists and knocked down back-to-back crucial triples late that punctuated the Beermen's comeback from 11 points down.

Trailing 78-89 midway through the final frame, San Miguel turned the tides with a win-clinching 28-7 run to book their second straight win and halt the KaTropa's three-game winning streak.

Christian Standhardinger fired 21 points and 13 rebounds while Arwind Santos pumped in 18 points as San Miguel improved to 4-4 for 6th place to bolster its chances of securing one of the remaining 3 quarterfinals berths.

Marcio Lassiter chipped in 13 points and 6 rebounds, Kelly Nabong added 12 points and 5 boards and Chris Ross chalked up 10 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in the win.

The KaTropa were groomed to extend its winning streak after leading 89-78 with less than 9 minutes left in the 4th period.

But the Beermen slowly stormed their way back into the game until it overtook the upper hand, 91-90, behind a Ross layup.

It didn't end there for San Miguel as Murphy drilled in two straight three-pointers that gave his squad a 104-96 lead with 30 seconds left.

Marqus Blakely paced TNT – which dropped to 4-5 for a share 7th place with NLEX – with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 8 assists while RR Pogoy added 21 points before he was subbed out late in the 4th following a bad fall.

The Scores

San Miguel 107 - Murphy 27, Standhardinger 21, Santos 18, Lassiter 13, Ross 10, Cabagnot 6, De Ocampo 0, Heruela 0, Mamaril 0.

TNT 96 - Blakely 26, Pogoy 21, Romeo 18, Williams 11, Cruz 7, Trollano 6, Carey 4, Rosario 2, Garcia 1, Reyes 0, Paredes 0.

Quarters: 27-25, 50-54, 75-80, 107-96.

– Rappler.com