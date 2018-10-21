The Bolts improve to 4-6 to climb to 9th place as the race for the 3 remaining quarterfinals berths tightens

Published 6:49 PM, October 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco's resurgence continued with a third straight win in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup after pulling away late against Rain or Shine, 91-82, at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 21.

The Bolts relied on a balanced attack with 6 players scoring in twin digits to hike their record to 4-6 and climb to 9th place as the race for the last 3 quarterfinals berths tightened heading into the homestretch of the eliminations.

Allen Durham filled up the stats sheet with 19 points, 20 rebounds and 6 assists while Mike Tolomia finished with 17 points and knocked down timely buckets that helped Meralco turn back the Elasto Painters late.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle midway through the 4th quarter with the score knotted at 74-all until the Bolts unloaded a 17-8 run – powered by 5 points each from Durham and Chris Newsome – to secure the win.

Cliff Hodge notched a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, Newsome pumped in 12 markers, 7 rebounds and 6 assists while Anjo Caram and Reynel Hugnatan fired 11 and 11 points, respectively, in the win.

Norbert Torres had one of his best games of the conference with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 2 rebounds but that didn't prevent Rain or Shine from crashing to their second straight loss for a 2-6 card at 10th place.

Terrence Watson chalked up 14 points and 13 rebounds, Rey Nambatac added 13 points while Ed Daquioag had 10 points in the loss.

The Scores

Meralco 91 - Durham 19, Tolomia 17, Hodge 14, Newsome 12, Caram 11, Hugnatan 10, Salva 4, Amer 2, Jamito 2, Ballesteros 0.

Rain or Shine 82 - Torres 16, Watson 14, Nambatac 13, Daquioag 10, Ponferada 7, Ahanmisi 7, Yap 7, Norwood 6, Borboran 2.

Quarters: 19-19, 44-43, 65-65, 91-82.

– Rappler.com