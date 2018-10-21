Mike Harris and Chris Banchero combine for 66 points to lead the Aces to their seventh win in 9 games for a three-way tie on top

Published 9:11 PM, October 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mike Harris and Chris Banchero rose to the occasion as Alaska forged a three-way tie at the top of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup with a 116-109 win over Blackwater at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 21.

Harris and Banchero combined for 66 points to lead the Aces to their seventh win in 9 games and a share of the No. 1 ranking with Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia.

The American import delivered his usual numbers of 38 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals and knocked down a crucial four-point play late that took the fight out of the Elite.

Up by a measly 4 points, 110-106, Alaska put the game beyond Blackwater's reach after Harris drilled in a key three-pointer with 21 seconds remaining despite a foul from Nard Pinto. He sank the freebie for an eight-point lead.

The Aces sealed the victory thanks to a Vic Manuel bucket right after Poy Erram turned the ball over with an errant inbound pass.

Banchero, averaging 15.3 points prior to the game, exploded for 28 points on an ultra-efficient 12-of-16 shooting to go with 4 rebounds and 3 assists to backstop Harris.

JVee Casio chalked up 14 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds while Vic Manuel chipped in 12 markers and 3 boards in the win.

Henry Walker finished with a triple-double of 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists but the Elite still crashed to their second straight loss to fall to a share of 4th place with Phoenix behind a 6-3 card.

Mike Digregorio fired 20 points, Poy Erram pumped in 18 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals while Paul Zamar added 10 markers and 8 boards in the loss.

The Scores

Alaska 116 - Harris 38, Banchero 28, Casio 14, Manuel 12, Racal 7, Teng 6, Baclao 4, Thoss 4, Enciso 3, Exciminiano 0.

Blackwater 109 - Walker 29, Digregorio 20, Erram 18, Pinto 13, Maliksi 10, Zamar 10, Al-Hussaini 5, Belo 4, Sena 0, Sumang 0, Jose 0.

Quarters: 26-29, 57-45, 87-82, 116-109.

