The Fuel Masters occupy solo 4th place with their seventh win in 10 games

Published 7:45 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix bolstered its chances to clinch a twice-to-beat edge in the playoffs of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup with a comeback 103-97 win over Rain or Shine at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, October 24.

Six players scored in twin digits for the Fuel Masters, who erased a double-digit Elasto Painters' lead heading into the 4th quarter to book their seventh win in 10 games and occupy solo 4th place.

Import Eugene Phelps fired 18 points, 20 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 blocks while Calvin Abueva pumped in 18 markers, 12 rebounds and 2 steals as Phoenix dealt Rain or Shine its third straight loss.

The Elasto Painters were primed to return into the winning track after leading by as much as 16 points, 71-55, midway through the 3rd and by 10, 84-74, entering the final frame.

However, the Fuel Masters clawed their way back into the game and ultimately took the lead over an RJ Jazul triple, 91-90.

Rain or Shine remained within shouting distance in the final half of the 4th quarter but an LA Revilla triple and an Abueva layup within the final two minutes sealed the win for Phoenix.

Matthew Wright fired 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Revilla chipped in 13 points, 6 dimes and 4 boards while Justin Chua and Jason Perkins made their presence felt in the win with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Chris Tiu notched a career-high 24 points to go with 3 blocks and 3 rebounds but that did not prevent the Elasto Painters from slipping to 2-7.

James Yap added 14 points in the loss while import Terrence Watson was limited to 4 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks before fouling out late in the 4th.

The Scores

Phoenix 103 - Abueva 18, Phelps 18, Wright 17, Revilla 13, Chua 12, Perkins 10, Jazul 7, Intal 3, Wilson 3, Kramer 2, Alolino 0.

Rain or Shine 97 - Tiu 24, Yap 14, Ponferada 11, Ahanmisi 10, Borboran 9, Nambatac 8, Morwood 7, Washington 6, Watson 4, Daquioag 2, Maiquez 2, Torres 0.

Quarters: 27-21, 50-55, 74-84, 103-97.

– Rappler.com