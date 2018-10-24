The lanky center has been punished by Rain or Shine for his unsanctioned two-week absence

Published 9:29 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After missing 7 games, Rain or Shine's Raymond Almazan will sit out the rest of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup as punishment for his unsanctioned two-week absence.

Elasto Painters head coach Caloy Garcia said that "everything's settled" between Almazan and the team but bared that the lanky center will not play in their last two outings.

"I think he's just finishing his suspension until the end of the month. He'll be back on November 2 but he won't be playing the last game," Garcia told reporters following a 97-103 loss to Phoenix on Wednesday, October 24.

Reports surfaced weeks ago that Almazan's disapperance was caused by his differences with Garcia.

But Almazan, together with Garcia, Rain or Shine co-owner Raymond Yu, team governor Mert Mondragon, alternate governor Edison Oribiana and his agent Danny Espiritu, met this week to discuss his issues with the team.

And as far as Garcia is concerned, things have been ironed out.

"On our side, nasabi na namin gusto namin, narinig din namin gusto namin marinig. Hopefully all's well, ends well."

(On our side, we've said what we wanted to say and we heard what we wanted to hear. Hopefully, all's well, ends well.)

At 2-7, Rain or Shine needs to win its remaining outings and hope that it can force a three-way logjam at 8th place to at least have a shot at a playoffs slot.

The Elasto Painters face San Miguel on Saturday, October 27, at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna and NLEX on November 3 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com