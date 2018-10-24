The Beermen squander a double-digit lead but prove to be the steadier team in the endgame to hack out the win

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel zeroed in on a quarterfinals berth in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup and eliminated NorthPort from playoffs contention following a 114-107 win at the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday, October 24.

Christian Standhardinger frolicked in the paint with 21 points and 22 rebounds as the Beermen survived the Batang Pier's gallant stand in the final frame to notch their third straight win and improve to 5-4.

The Beermen looked like they were in for a blowout win after leading by as much as 19 points but saw their advantage vanish with the Batang Pier tying the game midway through the 4th quarter.

NorthPort trailed 85-94 with less than 9 minutes left in the 4th before erecting a 9-0 spurt, which was capped by a Jonathan Grey triple and jumper, to knot the score at 94-all.

However, San Miguel used an 11-3 run – highlighted by triples from Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter – to regain the upper hand, 105-97, and pull away for good.

Import Kevin Murphy fired 27 points to go with 7 rebounds and 4 assists while Alex Cabagnot chalked up 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in the win.

Lassiter chipped in 16 points, 6 boards, 5 assists and 2 steals and Ross added 14 markers for the Beermen, who remained in contention for a Top 4 finish and a twice-to-beat incentive.

Sean Anthony paced the Batang Pier, which slipped to 2-8, with 24 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while Stanley Pringle added 21 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

NorthPort became the second team – next to Columbian – to get booted out of playoffs contention.

The Scores

San Miguel 114 - Murphy 27, Standhardinger 21, Cabagnot 17, Lassiter 16, Ross 14, Santos 7, Nabong 7, De Ocampo 5, Rosser 0, Heruela 0.

Northport 107 - Anthony 24, Pringle 21, Grey 18, Woods 14, Elorde 6, Tautuaa 6, Espinas 4, Gabayni 4, Arana 3, Javelona 3, Guinto 2, Flores 2, Fortuna 0.

Quarters: 24-19, 58-52, 88-79, 114-107.

