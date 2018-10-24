The San Miguel superstar is set to return to the PBA hardcourt after two months of recuperating from his shin injury

Published 11:59 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Before setting his sights at an unprecedented fifth straight PBA Most Valuable Player award, June Mar Fajardo eyes full recovery first from his shin injury.

"Focus muna ako sa pagpapagaling ko," Fajardo told reporters following San Miguel's 114-107 win over NorthPort on Wednesday, October 24. "Kung makuha ko man 'yung MVP, thankful ako."

(I'm focused on getting better from injury. If I win the MVP, then I'll be thankful.)

Heading into the Governors' Cup, the San Miguel superstar was already a cinch for the league's highest individual honor after bagging the Best Player plums in the last two conferences this year.

However, a stress fracture on his right shin jeopardized his bid for the MVP award since the winner should play in 70% of the team's games all season.

Fortunately for Fajardo, signs point to him meeting that threshold as he is set to play in the Beermen's last two games of the season-ending conference after two months of recuperating.

He already joined the team on the sidelines against the Batang Pier in full uniform but was kept on the bench for the entirety of the game.

"Cleared na ako sa doktor na makalaro," he said. "Masaya ako na nakasama ko ulit mga teammates ko sa court kahit 'di ako nakalaro. Masaya ako. Then sana tuloy tuloy na. Sana mag-heal na."

(I'm already cleared by the doctor to play. I'm happy to join my teammates on the court even if I didn't play. I'm happy. I hope this continues. I hope my shin heals already.)

"The Kraken" could see action against Rain or Shine on Saturday, October 27, at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna and against Meralco on November 3 at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Ibibigay ko pa rin kung ano 'yung ginagawa ko noong naglalaro pa ko. Gagawin ko pa rin 'yun," he added.

(I'll do what I used to do when I was still playing. I'll still do all of that.) – Rappler.com