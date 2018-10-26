The Road Warriors regain their bearings just in time to put one foot in the quarterfinals door with a 5-5 card

Published 7:27 PM, October 26, 2018

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – NLEX halted a three-game skid with a hard-fought 116-110 overtime win over erstwhile No. 1 Alaska in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Ynares Center here on Friday, October 26.

Aaron Fuller delivered the goods with 42 points, 22 rebounds and 2 steals as the Road Warriors recovered from a second-half meltdown to put one foot in the quarterfinals door as they improved to 5-5.

The Road Warriors squandered a 14-point lead in the 3rd quarter but ultimately dispatched the Aces in the extra period behind timely buckets from Fuller and JR Quiñahan.

Alaska held a 110-109 lead with a minute left in overtime before Quiñahan sank a clutch triple that regained the lead for NLEX, 112-110.

He then drilled in 4 insurance free throws to secure the win for the Road Warriors as Simon Enciso muffed two triples that could have trimmed the Aces' deficit down the stretch.

Quiñahan finished with 15 points – 10 coming in overtime – to go with 9 rebounds and 4 assists while Philip Paniamogan and Mike Miranda chipped in 10 points apiece in the victory.

The Aces had a chance to gain solo first after leading 99-97 with 9 seconds left in regulation only to witness Fuller forge an extra period with a short stab with 2 seconds remaining.

Alaska dropped to a share of 2nd place with Phoenix, which holds an identical 7-3 record.

Mike Harris chalked up 35 points, 26 rebounds and 4 blocks for Alaska while Vic Manuel pumped in 22 points and 5 boards.

The Scores

NLEX 116 - Fuller 42, Quinahan 15, Galanza 8, Ighalo 8, Tallo 7, Baguio 7, Tiongson 3, Soyud 2, Fonacier 2, Taulava 0.

Alaska 110 - Harris 35, Manuel 22, Casio 16, Enciso 10, Banchero 9, Teng 6, Racal 6, Baclao 4, Thoss 2, Exciminiano 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 19-20, 53-43, 77-77, 99-99, 116-110.

– Rappler.com