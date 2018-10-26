Kept quiet for the first 4 quarters, the sweet-shooting forward catches fire in the extra period to help the Road Warriors stun Alaska

Published 9:48 PM, October 26, 2018

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – JR Quiñahan rescued NLEX in a 116-110 overtime win over Alaska in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup, but not without getting a good old scolding from head coach Yeng Guiao.

Berated by the fiery mentor for a turnover that nearly cost the Road Warriors the victory in regulation, the sweet-shooting forward played the hero role as he torched the Aces in the extra period en route to the victory.

Limited to just 5 points in the first 4 quarters, Quiñahan delivered 10 markers and two crucial defensive rebounds in overtime as NLEX inched closer to a quarterfinals berth by hiking its record to 5-5.

"Tagal na ko naglalaro kay coach. Kahit ano sabihin ni coach sa'kin, just play your game," Quiñahan told reporters after the game.

(I've been playing for coach for some time now. Whatever coach tells me, I just have to play my game.)

"Kilala ko na si coach, nagagalit 'yan pero sa game lang 'yan. 'Pag nagalit 'yan, bawi ka na lang. Kahit di maganda sasabihin sayo... Narinig ko na yan, maraming beses na."

(I know coach, if he gets angry, it's only for the game. If he gets angry, you just have to redeem yourself, even if he says something bad to you. I've heard all of it many times.)

Trailing 97-98 late in the 4th quarter, the Road Warriors had a chance to gain the upper hand after Alaska's Chris Banchero was called for a five-second inbound violation.

Quiñahan, however, turned the ball over with 11 seconds left, which paved way for the Aces to extend their lead to 2 points off a Vic Manuel free throw.

Fortunately, NLEX forged an extra period thanks to a clutch short stab from import Aaron Fuller with 2 ticks remaining, 99-99.

After hearing it from Guiao, Quiñahan took over for the Road Warriors by drilling in a clutch triple that gave them 112-110 lead and sank 4 insurance free throws that kept the Aces at bay.

"Nagalit si coach, pero medyo nakabawi naman ako kaunti," Quiñahan said.



(Coach got angry, but I think I made up for my mistake.)

Thanks to Quiñahan's heroics, NLEX's quest for a quarterfinals seat got a little bit easier as it needs to win its final game against Rain or Shine on November 3 at the Araneta Coliseum for an assured playoffs spot. – Rappler.com