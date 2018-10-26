The Hotshots thwart the TNT KaTropa behind Ian Sangalang's new PBA career-high in points

Published 10:03 PM, October 26, 2018

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Magnolia secured the first twice-to-beat edge heading into the playoffs of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup thanks to a 116-103 drubbing of TNT at the Ynares Center here on Friday, October 26.

Ian Sangalang delivered a PBA career-high 28 points to go with 6 rebounds and 2 blocks as the Hotshots occupied solo 1st place behind an impressive record of 8-2.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle after the 1st period with Magnolia holding a slim 33-30 lead until it pulled away courtesy of Sangalang and import Romeo Travis to enter the halftime break with a comfortable 62-48 advantage.

Nothing much changed in the second half as the Hotshots saw their lead grow to as large as 18 points, 106-88, and the KaTropa narrowing the gap to just 8 points twice in the 3rd quarter.

Paul Lee pumped in 19 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals while Romeo chalked up 18 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists in the win.

Mark Barroca made his presence felt for the Hotshots with 21 points, Jio Jalalon chipped in 9 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals and Justin Melton added 9 points and 10 boards.

Terrence Romeo paced the KaTropa, who slipped to 4-6, with 23 points while Troy Rosario had 21 markers.

Import Marqus Blakely saw his triple-double of 17 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists and 3 steals go to waste as TNT slumped into its second straight defeat.

The Scores

Magnolia 116 - Sangalang 28, Barroca 21, Lee 19, Travis 18, Melton 9, Jalalon 9, Reavis 4, Brondial 4, Dela Rosa 2, Herndon 2.

TNT 103 - Romeo 23, Rosario 21, Blakely 17, Castro 13, Cruz 8, Trollano 7, Pogoy 6, Carey 4, Williams 4, Golla 0, Garcia 0, Reyes 0.

Quarters: 33-30, 62-48, 89-78, 116-103.

– Rappler.com