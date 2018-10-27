The Elite hike their record to 7-3 to forge a three-way logjam at 3rd place with Phoenix and Alaska as the Dyip bow out with a 1-10 card

Published 7:03 PM, October 27, 2018

BIÑAN CITY, Philippines – The hot-starting Blackwater preyed on Columbian in a convincing 120-99 win to snap a two-game skid in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Alonte Sports Arena here on Saturday, October 27.

Henry Walker fired 26 points on a perfect 9-of-9 clip on top of 11 rebounds to lead 4 other players in twin digits as the Elite forged a three-way logjam at 3rd place with Phoenix and Alaska, which carry identical 7-3 cards.

Thanks to a barrage of three-pointers, Blackwater built a 33-20 lead after the 1st quarter before pulling away for good with a 63-42 advantage at halftime.

The Dyip never recovered as the Elite saw their lead swell to as large as 31 points, 79-48, midway through the 3rd quarter off a Mac Belo triple.

Belo chalked up 16 points while Paul Zamar and Allein Maliski pumped in 13 points apiece and conjoined for 6 rebounds in the win.

Mike Digregorio chipped in 11 points, Poy Erram made his presence with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists and Nard Pinto added 8 points, 5 assists and 2 steals for the Elite.

Blackwater shot the lights out with an impressive 53.2% shooting behind its 30 assists.

Akeem Wright delivered 28 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists for the Dyip, which ended their campaign in the season-ending conference with a horrendous 1-10 record.

The Scores

Blackwater 120 - Walker 26, Belo 16, Maliksi 13, Zamar 13, Digregorio 11, Erram 9, Pinto 8, Cortez 6, Javier 5, Jose 5, Palma 5, Sumang 3, Sena 0, Cruz 0, Banal 0.

Columbian 99 - Wright 28, King 11, McCarthy 11, Reyes 9, Khobuntin 7, Gabriel 7, Cabrera 6, Corpuz 5, Tubid 4, Ababou 4, Sara 3, Celda 2, Escoto 2, Cahilig 0.

Quarters: 33-20, 63-42, 93-69, 120-99.

– Rappler.com