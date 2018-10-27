Dyip head coach Johnedel Cardel bares he already has someone in mind for the No. 1 pick

Published 9:08 PM, October 27, 2018

BIÑAN CITY, Philippines – Columbian once again ended its PBA campaign at the cellar. Fortunately, it is bound to bolster its roster with highly-touted recruits in the upcoming Rookie Draft.

Ending the 2017-2018 season with a dismal 6-27 card, the Dyip are slated to get the No. 1 pick and head coach Johnedel Cardel bared they already have someone in mind whom they will tab as a part of their rebuilding process.

"Meron na akong choice. Tapos depends na lang sa boss namin, after one week, mag-uusap kami kung sino makukuha na top pick namin," Cardel told reporters here after the Dyip's 99-120 loss to Blackwater on Friday, October 27.

(I already have a choice. It only depends with our boss. After one week, we will talk about who will we get as the top pick.)

"Kinakailangan 'wag masayang para walang magulo sa team namin. Kailangan namin energy guy eh. Tapos he can defend, tapos trapping defense. Gusto namin mabilis ang laro."

(We can't waste this pick so we can keep the team in order. We need an energy guy. We need him to defend and be accustomed to the trapping defense. We want someone who plays fast.)

San Beda Red Lions star Robert Bolick, NCAA Most Valuable Player CJ Perez of the Lyceum Pirates and Alab Pilipinas stalwart Ray Parks are expected to battle for the Top 3 positions in the draft.

Although already having a slew of guards in Rashawn McCarthy, Jerramy King and Reden Celda at his disposal in Columbian, Cardel said they are eyeing another guard.

"Hopefully, we could get a pure point guard para makapag-dictate ng game namin. Marami pang mangyayari."



(Hopefully, we could get a pure point guard so someone can dictate the pace for us. A lot of things will happen.)

Aside from the top pick, Cardel said the Dyip have two other picks in the first round and another two in the second round of the draft.

"Hopefully this All-Filipino conference, we'll have a chance to get in the quarterfinals."

Aspiring local draft prospects can still submit their application until December 3 before draft night on December 16. – Rappler.com