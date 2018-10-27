The reigning four-time PBA MVP plays his first game in over two months after getting sidelined with injury

Published 12:10 AM, October 28, 2018

BIÑAN CITY, Philippines – After getting sidelined with a right shin injury, June Mar Fajardo admitted there was awkwardness in his first game for San Miguel in the 2018 PBA Governor's Cup.

And it showed as he scored just 2 points on top of 2 rebounds and 1 assist in 10 minutes of play in the Beermen's 109-97 win over the Rain or Shine on Saturday, October 27.

"Nakakakapanibago. Naghahabol na ako ng kondisyon. I mean, siyempre ngayon lang ako nakatakbo ulit," Fajardo told reports after the game.

(It felt almost new to me. I am raring to regain my condition since this is the first time I've ran.)

It was understable, though, considering Fajardo sat out for more than two months and missed San Miguel's first 9 games in the season-ending conference.

During his recovery, the Cebuano giant shared he had refrained from running and instead trained in the swimming pool and the stationary bike to avoid aggravating his injury.

But Fajardo remained far from his tiptop shape.

"Okay naman. Nagta-tight lang somewhere dito. Pero okay naman," he said while pointing to his right leg.

(I'm okay. I just feel something tightening somewhere here in my right leg. But I'm okay.)

Despite not imposing his will like he used to, the reigning four-time league Most Valuable Player was just glad to return, especially now that the Beermen are bound for the playoffs after clinching their sixth win in 10 games.

"Masaya ako na nakabalik then masaya ako kasi nanalo rin. Sana tuloy-tuloy na."

(I'm happy that I'm back and I'm happy that we won. I hope the winning continues.)

The Beermen shoot for a fifth straight win against Meralco next Saturday, November 3, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com