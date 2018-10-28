The Aces notch their eighth win in 11 games for a sure spot within the Top 4, which affords them a win-once incentive in the quarterfinals

Published 7:03 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska clinched the second twice-to-beat incentive in the playoffs of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup following a gritty 95-85 win over the also-ran NorthPort at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 28.

Mike Harris recorded a monster double-double of 27 points, 25 rebounds and 5 assists to power the Aces to their eighth win in 11 games and a sure spot within the Top 4, which affords them a win-once edge in the quarterfinals.

Although already eliminated, the Batang Pier were looking to play spoiler in the rankings after leading 78-75 midway through the 4th quarter off back-to-back Rashad Woods buckets.

However, Alaska uncorked a 14-0 spurt – highlighted by triples from JVee Casio and Kevin Racal – to build an 89-78 lead with just two minutes left in the clock en route to the triumph.

Chris Banchero chalked up 15 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds while Jeron Teng pumped in 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the win.

Vic Manuel chipped in 12 points and 7 boards and Casio fired 11 points for the Aces.

Woods delivered 33 points – with 18 coming in the 4th quarter alone – to go with 13 rebounds only to witness the Batang Pier finish their campaign in the season-ending conference at 2-9.

Stanley Pringle and Mo Tautuaa finished with 15 and 13 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores:

Alaska 95 - Harris 27, Banchero 15, Teng 13, Manuel 12, Casio 11, Racal 9, Baclao 6, Enciso 2, Thoss 0, Exciminiano 0, Galliguez 0.

NorthPort 85 - Woods 33, Pringle 15, Tautuaa 13, Anthony 10, Elorde 4, Grey 4, Arana 2, Guinto 2, Gabayni 2, Espinas 0, Fortuna 0, Javelona 0.

Quarters: 24-15, 41-47, 64-62, 95-85.

– Rappler.com