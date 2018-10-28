The Gin Kings topple the Hotshots for the seventh straight elimination round game to secure a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals

Published 9:28 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra staved off a late scare from Magnolia to triumph in another edition of the Manila Clasico, 93-86, in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 28.

The Gin Kings nearly squandered a 22-point lead but proved the steadier team in the endgame to beat the Hotshots for the seventh straight elimination round game and secure a twice-to-beat incentive in the playoffs with an 8-2 card.

Comfortably ahead with less 3 minutes left, 89-75, Ginebra looked like it already had the victory in the bag only to witness Magnolia unleash a 9-0 blitz and narrow the gap to just 5 points with 34 seconds left.

Jio Jalalon converted an and-one and drew a flagrant foul penalty 1 from LA Tenorio to cap the 9-0 spurt and give the Hotshots a chance to make it a one-possession game, 84-89.

However, Jalalon turned the ball over in the next possession, which paved way for an easy Justin Brownlee bucket with 24 seconds remaining that secured the win for the Gin Kings, 91-84.

Brownlee delivered 29 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals, Japeth Aguilar chalked up 17 points, 6 rebound and 3 blocks and Greg Slaughter chipped in 11 markers and 9 boards in the win.

LA Tenorio and Sol Mercado submitted 9 points apiece and conjoined for 5 rebounds and 5 assists for Ginebra.

The Gin Kings held an 81-59 lead early in the 4th quarter before the Hotshots clawed their way back to make a fight out of it.

Romeo Travis finished with 30 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks for Magnolia, which ended the elimination round with an 8-3 card.

Paul Lee had 21 points while Jalalon and Barroca churned out 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores

Ginebra 93 - Brownlee 29, Aguilar 17, Slaughter 11, Tenorio 9, Mercado 9, Mariano 6, Thompson 6, Chan 3, Ferrer 3, Caperal 0.

Magnolia 86 - Travis 30, Lee 21, Jalalon 12, Barroca 10, Herndon 5, Melton 3, Simon 2, Dela Rosa 2, Reavis 1, Sangalang 0, Ramos 0, Brondial 0.

Quarters: 24-15, 46-31, 69-53, 93-86.

– Rappler.com