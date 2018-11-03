With his one-year contract expiring, the 33-year-old mulls hanging up his jersey

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Tiu remains undecided.

Even before scoring a career-high in what could have been his final PBA game, Tiu has been mulling whether to hang up his jersey or play one more season.

The 33-year-old, whose one-year contract with Rain or Shine expires by the end of the season, said there are a lot of things to consider if he would ultimately put an end to a fruitful six-year career.

"I don't want to preempt anything. I'd rather talk to our team owners first and we'll take it from there," Tiu told reporters after the Elasto Painters toppled NLEX, 107-101, in the Governors' Cup on Saturday, November 3.

"I've got a lot of things going on also outside of basketball and it's just getting busier. I have personal commitments also."

Chris Tiu says he will talk to management first before deciding if he will ultimately retire or play next season. #PBA2018 | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/JBZa6AIaBT — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 3, 2018

"I have some projects of my own and I also have some obligations to my family. My kids are growing up fast. I want to spend a lot of time with them, especially in these very important formative years."

Tiu now has two daughters, Amanda and Mari Diana, with wife Clarisse.

But if Tiu chooses to leave the game, he will do so at the peak of his abilities.

The former No. 7 pick of the 2012 draft notched a new career-high in points after torching the Road Warriors with 30 points on top of 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal.

Chris Tiu exits the Big Dome in what could be his final PBA game with a little prayer. #PBA2018 | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/STcaSqenmM — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 3, 2018

He eclipsed his career-high thrice this conference alone, going for 23 points in a 120-98 drubbing of NorthPort last October 17 and 24 in a 97-103 loss to Phoenix last October 24.

Tiu ended the season averaging 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.97 assists in 35 games – all career-highs – according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon.

"It hasn't sunk in," he said referring to his new career-high. "Basta sa akin, nanalo sa last game and alam ko, ito 'yung kaya kong ipakita sa PBA, which is one of the most competitive leagues in Asia."

(The important thing for me is we won our last game and I know that this is what I can show in the PBA, which is one of the most competitive leagues in Asia.)

Retiring or not, Tiu was pleased with how with his season turned out.

"When I first joined the PBA, initially my plan was to do one contract, which is 3 years," he bared.

"Tapos na-extend 'yun ng dalawang taon then nakiusap na naman 'yung team and management na mag-extend pa ako ng isa pang taon kaya ako naglaro this year. And fortunately, it was a rather successful season for me personally."

(Then I got extended for two more years before the management pleaded me to extend one more year, that's why I played this year. And fortunately, it was a rather successful season for me personally.) – Rappler.com