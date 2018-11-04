The Fuel Masters will see action in the quarterfinals for the first time in a year and the first under head coach Louie Alas

Published 7:26 PM, November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix secured the coveted twice-to-beat incentive heading into the quarterfinals of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup after a dramatic 97-91 win over Blackwater at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, November 4.

Calvin Abueva submitted a team-high 25 points on top of 8 rebounds as the Fuel Masters hiked their record to 8-3 to secure the No. 2 ranking and set a playoffs date with the No. 7 team, which has yet to be determined.

The Fuel Masters actually forged a three-way tie with Magnolia and Alaska but gained the highest ranking among the 3 teams by virtue of a superior quotient. The Aces secured No. 3 while the Hotshots dropped to No. 4

Matthew Wright delivered an all-around effort of 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, and most importantly, drained a tough fallaway jumper as the shot clock expired that gave Phoenix a 91-84 lead with 2:40 left.

Abueva then slammed it home on a fastbreak as the Fuel Masters seized their biggest lead of the game at 9, 93-84.

But the Elite tried to claw their way back into the game off an Allein Maliksi triple and Paul Zamar freebies, 89-93, only to witness Wright and Abueva break their hearts in the final minute.

Import Eugene Phelps submitted 16 points, 19 rebounds and 5 assists for Phoenix, which will see action in its first quarterfinals in a year and the first under head coach Louie Alas.

La Revilla added 11 points, 6 assists and 3 steals and had one of the highlights of the game with a halfcourt buzzer-beater that propelled the Fuel Masters to a 72-69 advantage at the end of the 3rd.

Henry Walker churned out 21 points, 12 rebounds, 5, assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks but his numbers weren't enough for the Elite to secure the win-once edge as they fell to No. 5 behind a 7-4 card.

Nard Pinto finished with 17 points and 10 assists while Poy Erram had 9 points and 14 boards in the loss.

Blackwater faces a twice-to-beat disadvantage in its quarterfinals duel against No. 4 Magnolia.

The Scores

Phoenix 97 - Abueva 25, Wright 23, Phelps 16, Revilla 11, Perkins 9, Jazul 4, Chua 4, Intal 3, Wilson 1, Alolino 1, Kramer 0.

Blackwater 91 - Walker 21, Pinto 17, Zamar 12, Belo 10, Erram 9, Maliksi 9, Digregorio 7, Al-Hussaini 4, Javier 2, Cortez 0, Sumang 0, Jose 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 44-48, 72-69, 97-91.

– Rappler.com