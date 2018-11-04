The Elite are relegated to No. 5 in the playoffs ranking following a sorry loss to Phoenix

Published 9:23 PM, November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater missed a chance of boasting a win-once incentive in the playoffs of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup and import Henry Walker is not amused.

The American reinforcement was left disappointed after the Elite absorbed a sorry 91-97 loss to Phoenix on Sunday, November 4, in their final elimination round game that relegated the team to No. 5 in the playoffs ranking.

That means Blackwater, which fell to 7-4, needs to pull off two wins against the No. 4 Magnolia in their quarterfinals clash in order to advance to the Final Four.

A win against the Fuel Masters, though, would have put them at No. 4 and afforded them a twice-to-beat edge in the playoffs.

"We wasted 4 months of work, 4 months of preparation. We wasted a great conference to go out there and lay a dud in the end," Walker told reporters after the game.

"All the time we put into getting that Top 4 and we got out here today and we don't bring the energy we need on the defensinve end. We're not as physical on the defensive end."

"It was right there in front of us. We got to do some soul-searching and some gut check."

Blackwater led 48-44 by halftime before seeing Phoenix take the upper hand heading into the final frame behind LA Revilla's buzzer-beating triple from halfcourt off a steal, 72-69.

The Fuel Masters never relinquished the lead – which grew to as large as 9 points – in the 4th quarter as the Elite's last-ditch comeback attempt fell short.

"We just made some bad decisions," said Walker. "In the 4th quarter, you just can't have that if you want to be a championship team, especially in the PBA."

The Elite seek to force a rubber match against the Hotshots when they meet in the quarterfinals starting on Tuesday, November 6.

"We got to win to survive so it's gonna be another war. Just get some rest tonight, tomorrow, and get ready to go again," Walker added. – Rappler.com