Justin Brownlee drops a triple-double as the top-ranked Gin Kings arrange a quarterfinal duel against No. 8 NLEX

Published 9:44 PM, November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra rode on Justin Brownlee's triple-double to whip TNT, 112-93, and secure the No. 1 ranking in the playoffs of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, November 4.

Brownlee submitted 31 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals as the Gin Kings, who improved to 9-2, determined the final quarterfinals pairings by booting the KaTropa out of playoffs contention.

Boasting a twice-to-beat incentive, Ginebra needs just one win against No. 8 NLEX in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals and move a step closer in their bid for a third straight Governors' Cup championship.

Greg Slaughter dominated inside the paint with 25 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists while Scottie Thompson finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in the victory that saw Ginebra pull away for good in the second half.

The Gin Kings held a 54-45 lead at the end of the first two quarters before breaking the game wide open behind Brownlee and Slaughter's second-half exploits to enjoy a lead as large as 22, 108-86.

Japeth Aguilar chipped in 10 points and 5 rebounds in the win while Kevin Ferrer added 9 markers after going a perfect 3-of-3 from deep.



Marqus Blakely churned out 23 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals only to see the KaTropa crash to their third straight loss for a 4-7 card.

A win by TNT would have put the team to a playoff for the last quarterfinals berth against sister team Meralco, which barges into the playoffs at No. 7 behind a 5-6 slate.

RR Pogoy chalked up 22 points while Jayson Castro had 12 points and 12 assists in the losing effort.

The Scores

Ginebra 112 - Brownlee 31, Slaughter 25, Thompson 11, J. Aguilar 10, Mariano 9, Ferrer 9, Tenorio 7, Mercado 4, Dela Cruz 3, Chan 3, Caguioa 0, Caperal 0, R. Aguilar 0, Manuel 0.

TNT 93 - Blakely 23, Pogoy 22, Castro 12, Rosario 11, Reyes 8, Cruz 7, Trollano 4, Carey 2, Williams 2, Tamsi 2, Golla 0, Taha 0, Garcia 0, Paredes 0.

Quarters: 24-22, 54-45, 82-69, 112-93.

– Rappler.com