Barangay Ginebra San Miguel sets up a semis clash with the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup semifinals

Published 9:18 PM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra San Miguel trounced the NLEX Road Warriors, 111-75, in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup on Tuesday, November 6, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Japeth Aguilar led the Gin Kings with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds followed by Greg Slaughter who tallied 16 points. Both Aguilar and Slaughter were named by Yeng Guiao to the 20-man Gilas training pool earlier.

Aaron Fuller was the lone player of NLEX who posted a double-digit output as he recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

"When Magnolia won earlier, we knew we had to come out and make sure we got this one also. We really need to win. We came out in the second half. We came out flat. No doubt there’s some jitters there," said Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

The Gin Kings set up a semis clash with the Magnolia Hotshots who eliminated Blackwater from the quarters.

"It's always an incredible series," added Cone about the matchup with Magnolia. "It's gonna be a tough one. We're playing well, I hope we can sustain it."

Ginebra held the lead for most of the game and halted the NLEX Road Warriors' short-lived 3rd quarter surge after Fuller sank two free throws to get within 4 points, 48-50.

But in the last 4 minutes of the third, Ginebra stretched the lead to double digits again and never looked back until the end of the game.

The Scores:

Ginebra 111 – J. Aguilar 18, Slaughter 16, Mercado 14, Brownlee 13, Chan 12, Mariano 8, Tenorio 7, Ferrer 7, Thompson 6, Caperal 5, R. Aguilar 3, Manuel 2.

NLEX 75 – Fuller 25, Paniamogan 9, Quinahan 9, Galanza 7, Ighalo 6, Fonacier 5, Mallari 4, Rios 4, Monfort 3, Miranda 3, Taulava 0, Tiongson 0, Baguio 0, Tallo 0.

Quarters: 26-20, 50-36, 76-62, 111-75.

– Rappler.com