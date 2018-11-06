The ‘Negros Sniper’ is the 91st player to tally 5,000 points in his PBA career

Published 11:40 PM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jeff Chan clinched a breakthrough moment in his professional career as he eclipsed 5,000 career points in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinal win against the NLEX Road Warriors on Tuesday, November 7 in the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Barangay Ginebra wingman needed only 3 points in the game to reach the milestone and he hit the 5,000-mark 2 minutes and 20 seconds into the second quarter.

Chan finished the game with a total of 12 points to go with 5 assists and 3 boards.

"Masaya pero most importantly, nanalo kami, naka-advance sa semis. Yun naman ang importante, bonus nalang yung 5,000," admitted Chan.



(I'm happy with my accomplishment, but most importantly we won and we advanced to the semis. That's the only thing that's important. The 5,000 career point-mark is just a bonus.)

The ‘Negros Sniper’ added that being the 91st player to tally 5,000 points in his PBA career is considered a big accomplishment for him.

Last October 6, his teammate Mark Caguioa joined the 10,000-point mark to become the 16th player to reach that milestone.

Chan has no plans of reaching that feat and is satisfied with his freebie after Ginebra advanced to the semis, setting up a Manila Clasico clash with the Magnolia Hotshots.

"Malayo layo na iyon. Hehe. I dont know kung maaabot ko iyon. I'm just happy lang na nasa winning team ako and nakakapagcontribute kahit paano," said Chan.

(10,000 points is already far. Hehe. I don't know if I could reach that. I'm just happy that I'm in the winning team and that I can contribute no matter what.) – Rappler.com