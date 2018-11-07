The Filipino-German workhorse was the lone local to deliver double-double averages

Published 11:35 AM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Christian Standhardinger continues to establish himself as one of PBA's elite as he leads the pack for the Best Player of the Conference award in the Governors' Cup.

The Filipino-German workhorse amassed an average of 43.1 statistical points (SPs) after leading all locals in scoring and rebounding and was the lone local to deliver double-double norms.

With San Miguel missing the services of reigning four-time league Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo due to a shin injury, the 2017 No. 1 pick has stepped up with 23.3 points and 13.6 rebounds after the elimination round.

He was at the forefront of the Beermen's four-game winning streak that secured the team a quarterfinals berth at 6th place behind a 6-4 card.

Standhardinger, though, needs to lead San Miguel into back-to-back wins against the twice-to-beat Alaska in their quarterfinals duel to keep his hold of the top spot.

Coming in at 2nd place is Barangay Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar, who garnered 34.4 SPs per game thanks to his per game counts of 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.

Alaska's Chris Banchero (34.2), NorthPort's Stanley Pringle (34.0) and Phoenix's Calvin Abueva (31.9) complete the Top 5.

NorthPort's Sean Anthony (31.3), Magnolia's Paul Lee (30.9), TNT's Terrence Romeo (30.4), Ginebra's Scottie Thompson (30.1) and Columbian Jerramy King (29.1) placed 6th to 10th, respectively.

Meanwhile, Alaska's Mike Harris leads the Best Import race with a slim margin over Ginebra's Justin Brownlee and Phoenix's Eugene Phelps.

Harris averaged 60.4 SPs in the elimination round while Brownlee and Phelps collected 59.1 and 58.0 SPs, respectively.

NLEX's Aaron Fuller normed 57.4 SPs, but with the Road Warriors getting booted out by the Gin Kings in the quarterfinals, he is virtually out of contention for the plum. – Rappler.com