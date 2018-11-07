The Aces exact revenge on the Beermen to advance to the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup semifinals

Published 9:35 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Alaska Aces finally got their revenge game.

Banking on a huge 2nd half, the Aces disposed of the San Miguel Beermen, 96-85, to clinch a semis spot in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday, November 7, at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Mike Harris posted a massive double-double of 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Aces, who were denied a finals berth by the Beermen in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Simon Enciso had 15 points built on a 3-of-7 clip from beyond the arc as the Aces also clamped down on the Beermen defensively.

Alaska will face the winner of the do-or-die quarterfinal clash between the Phoenix Fuel Masters and Meralco Bolts on Friday.

The Aces opened the second half with an 11-0 run in the first 5 minutes and silenced the Beermen to a measly 7 points in the 3rd quarter.

With the Aces erecting a 20-point buffer after Jeron Teng's two freebies, Alaska's Vic Manuel and San Miguel's Chris Ross figured in a scuffle. Both players were slapped with technical fouls.

The Beermen redicovered their offensive groove in the payoff period, but Alaska never let up and kept their distance the rest of the way.

Kevin Murphy led the Beermen with 19 points, 8 boards and 5 assists. – Rappler.com