June Mar Fajardo finds a strong challenger in his bid for a record fifth PBA Most Valuable Player award

Published 11:10 AM, November 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After playing only two games in the PBA Governors' Cup eliminations, June Mar Fajardo has found a challenger in his bid for a record fifth MVP award in NorthPort guard Stanley Pringle.

Pringle, the 2015 Rookie of the Year winner, zoomed to the top in the stats race with a cumulative average of 35.5 points, relegating Fajardo down to second with 33.2.

The reigning four-time MVP winner had been the stats leader all season long but needed to take a break to recover from a stress fracture on his right shin.

In the mere two games he played in the elims in the season-ending tourney, Fajardo collected SP (statistical points) average of just 11.00 resulting to his slide in the cumulative statistical points standings.

Barangay Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar is at third with 32.9, NorthPort’s Sean Anthony is at fourth with 31.3 followed by another Ginebra player, Scottie Thompson, with 30.8.

Thompson breaking the Top 5 has made him the runaway favorite for the Most Improved Player plum.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Phoenix Petroleum’s Matthew Wright (30.6), 3 SMB stars in Alex Cabagnot (30.2), Arwind Santos (30.0) and Marcio Lassiter (29.9), and Alaska Milk new main man Vic Manuel (29.0).

Barely outside the Top 10 are Blackwater’s JP Erram (28.4), TNT KaTropa’s Jayson Castro (28.2) and Magnolia’s Paul Lee (27.5).

Although Fajardo dropped down to No. 2 in the stats race, the SMB stalwart may still have a good case for himself in the balloting with his Best Player of the Conference awards in the Philippine Cup and in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Petroleum forward Jason Perkins emerged as the leading contender for the Rookie of the Year award.

It could well be an all-La Sallian battle for the top rookie plum, with Jeron Teng (18.3) running behind Perkins (23.4) in the stats race.

Top draft pick Christian Standhardinger and No. 2 selection Kiefer Ravena are out of the race as they failed to meet the required minimum number of games a contender must play in the season. – Rappler.com