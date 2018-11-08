NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao targets 'quality' big men to reinforce the squad for the 2019 season

Published 4:06 PM, November 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After NLEX closed out the 2018 PBA season with two blowout losses, head coach Yeng Guiao hints of a "major revamp" for the 2019 PBA season.

"Last two games were really disappointing and I felt that more than disappointing, they’re embarrassing," admitted Guiao after absorbing a 75-111 loss to semis-bound Barangay Ginebra.

"We can start looking forward to the next season – try to improve the team and upgrade it, rebuild the team. I think we have 8 to 9 players expiring so there’s going to be a major revamp coming."

Prior to the 2018 Governors' Cup quarterfinals, the fiery mentor already had an idea on who to re-sign for the 2019 PBA season, especially with Kevin Alas surely returning from injury in the Philippine Cup.

"I was just meeting with the coaching staff right after the game, they seem to agree with my assessment that we have to review those players whom we’ve decided to re-sign and see if we really want to re-sign them," shared Guiao.

As the newly-appointed Gilas head coach moves on from NLEX's lackluster showing in the last two conferences, he's looking forward to capitalizing on their PBA draft pick to trade for "quality" big men in the league.

Guiao, of course, has farfetched dreams of acquiring national team-level players like June Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter, but he would turn his focus on other big men who might be on the trading block.

"Maybe there could be two good rounds this rookie draft, but there are no big men. Karamihan mga gwardya. With Kiefer (Ravena) and Kevin coming back, baka maging redundant din ‘yung mga gwardya na iyan," explained Guiao.

(Most of them are guards. Withe Kiefer Ravena and Kevin coming back, it might be redundant because they are guards too.)

"So we’re looking to trading our pick if we can have a quality big man in exchange."

Guiao managed to lead NLEX to the franchise's first PBA semifinals berth in the 2018 Philippine Cup, but everything went downhill after Alas' injury and Ravena's FIBA suspension. – Rappler.com