The Aces seek to avoid going down 0-2 in their best-of-five semifinals series against Meralco

Published 11:02 PM, November 11, 2018

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Expect Alaska to play with a lot more firepower as it tries to even its best-of-five semifinals duel in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup against Meralco.

That's what Chris Banchero promised after the Aces absorbed a 92-97 loss to the Bolts in Game 1 on Sunday, November 11, no thanks to a lethargic start.

The Aces got buried by as deep as 16 points in the first half and made their shots just when the time was against their cause.

"We need to even out the series and I can promise you, we're going to come out with a lot more fire than we did in that first half," Banchero told reporters after the win.



Despite dealing with swelling on his ankle, the Filipino-Italian was one of the reasons why Alaska stormed back into the game after firing all of his 16 points in the second half alone.

But all of that went for naught as the Aces fell short of their comeback bid – narrowing the gap to as close as 4 points with only 3 seconds left in the clock.

As Game 2 looms on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena, Banchero warns that Alaska couldn't afford another flat start, especially against a Meralco squad that is riding on a blistering seven-game winning streak.

"They're just too good of a team to come out like that – too good of an import, too good of players. So we got a big game on Tuesday to even out the series. It's going to be a good one," he said.

"We can't go down 2-0. 2-0 against a team like Meralco, that's going to be a problem." – Rappler.com