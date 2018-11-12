The Hotshots move one win from securing a finals berth and denying the Gin Kings a third straight title in the Governors' Cup

Published 9:37 PM, November 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia pulled off an escape act against Barangay Ginebra, 101-97, to gain a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-5 semis of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Monday, November 12.

The Hotshots saw their double-digit lead vanish late but proved the better team in the endgame to move one win from securing a finals berth and denying the Gin Kings a third straight title in the season-ending conference.

Import Romeo Travis messed with a triple-double of 25 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals and knocked down a crucial freebie with a second left that gave Magnolia enough breathing room to fend off Ginebra.

The Scores

Magnolia 101 - Travis 25, Sangalang 17, Lee 14, Dela Rosa 11, Barroca 9, Jalalon 8, Reavis 6, Melton 5, Simon 5, Herndon 1.

Ginebra 97 - Brownlee 31, Tenorio 15, Aguilar 15, Slaughter 14, Thompson 7, Mercado 7, Mariano 4, Chan 2, Caguioa 2, Ferrer 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 47-46, 75-68, 101-97.

– Rappler.com