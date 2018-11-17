The Magnolia import's 50-point explosion comes days after his buddy and Lakers superstar LeBron James barged into the Top 5 of the NBA's all-time scoring list

Published 1:45 PM, November 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 50-point explosion of Magnolia import Romeo Travis didn't go unnoticed by his "brother" LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar gave a shoutout to his buddy after Travis hit the half-century mark in a 112-108 Magnolia win that dethroned Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup best-of-five semis on Friday, November 16.

"Headed to the Finals on a 50 piece nugget!! Congrats my brother @rometrav. Keep going, Lucky Lefty," James wrote on Instagram.

James ended the post with "#FabFive," referring to their core team back when he and Travis played together at the the St.Vincent–St.Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

Despite dealing with an injured left hamstring, Travis outdueled Ginebra counterpart Justin Brownlee to finish with a personal career-high in points to go with 13 rebounds and 3 steals. (READ: A day to remember for Romeo Travis)

Interestingly, it came two days after James barged into the Top 5 of the NBA's all-time scoring list on Wednesday, November 14 (Thursday, November 15, Manila time).

The 15-year NBA veteran scorched hot for 44 points on top of 10 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 blocks in a 126-117 romp of the Portland Trail Blazers to surpass Wilt Chamberlain at 5th place.

James now has 31,425 points to relegate Chamberlain, who tallied 31,419 points throughout his NBA career, to 6th place. – Rappler.com