Published 8:12 PM, November 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska import Mike Harris has been applauded by PBA fans, but it's not exactly for basketball reasons.

The Aces' prized reinforcement has gone viral after a video of him treating children at a popular fastfood joint surfaced on social media.

Right after a near triple-double outing to lift Alaska to a 104-102 Game 3 win over Meralco in their best-of-five semifinals duel on Wednesday, November 15, Harris brought with him some 10 kids and bought them each meals.

The video, which was uploaded by Alma Agravante Pangaibat, has been shared almost 15,000 times as of posting time. It also received more than 10,000 reactions and more than 800 comments.

– Rappler.com