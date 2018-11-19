The 30-year-old American has professed his love for the Philippines and he is showing it off the court

Published 1:28 PM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Even if Barangay Ginebra didn't end the PBA season the way it would have wanted to, that didn't take away import Justin Brownlee's celebratory mood.

Brownlee was seen joining a fiesta celebration in Barangay Ugong in Pasig on Sunday, November 18 – two days after the Gin Kings' bid for a third straight Governors' Cup title was crushed by Magnolia.

Wearing a Magic Johnson jersey, the three-time PBA champion participated in saluhan ng itlog (catch the egg), a parlor game where pairs try to avoid getting the egg cracked while throwing it to each other.

Brownlee, however, didn't win the game after his partner failed to keep the egg intact. He was still all smiles, though.

The 30-year-old reinforcement is currently taking a well-deserved break from basketball after spending most of the year on the hardcourt.

He helped lead an Alab Pilipinas win in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) championship in May before powering the Gin Kings to the Commissioner's Cup title in the PBA in August.

Alab begins its title-retention bid in the ABL in December but Brownlee is unsure if he will reinforce the squad again.

"Not sure. Probably just rest and have my body checked out. See if a few nicks and a few pains here and there. Just trying to make sure that my body's healthy and go from there." – Rappler.com