Published 12:37 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ray Parks has finally joined the PBA draft after years of skipping it.

The 6-foot-4 guard filed his application for the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft at the league office on Thursday, November 29.

"At the PBA office making it official," Parks wrote on Twitter.

AT THE PBA OFFICE MAKING IT OFFICIAL — Bobby Ray Parks Jr. (@ray1parks) November 29, 2018

Parks finished his stellar collegiate career with the NU Bulldogs, which saw him win two UAAP Most Valuable Player awards, but opted not to immediately apply for the PBA draft.

Instead, he tried to chase his NBA dream and joined the Texas Legends in 2015 in the NBA G-League. He also played for the Weschester Knicks in 2016 but was waived.

The 25-year-old then made waves in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) as part of Alab Pilipinas, helping the team win the ABL title this year and winning back-to-back ABL Local MVP.

He is also a three-time Southeast Asian Games champion for the Philippines.

As he enters the draft, he is a consensus top 3 pick together with collegiate stars CJ Perez of the Lyceum Pirates and Robert Bolick of the San Beda Red Lions.

Draft day is slated on December 16. – Rappler.com