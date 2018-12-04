The Magnolia Hotshots and the Alaska Aces joust for the PBA Governors' Cup championship starting on Wednesday, December 5, at 7 pm

Published 4:35 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time since 2010, the Alaska Aces and the Magnolia Hotshots joust for the PBA's top prize.

The Aces and the Hotshots battle for the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup championship in a best-of-seven series starting Wednesday, December 5, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Both teams are seeking to end years of title drought, with Alaska last winning a championship in the 2013 Commissioner's Cup and Magnolia in the 2014 Governors' Cup – the last of its historic Grand Slam.

The finals affair will see either Alaska coach Alex Compton and Magnolia tactician Chito Victoler winning their first PBA crown. (READ: Ex-teammates Compton, Victolero vie for first PBA title as coaches)

Imports from both squads are also gunning for their first PBA title. (READ: Close to PBA title, Romeo Travis couldn't care less about Best Import)

The Hotshots' Romeo Travis eyes a shot at redemption after falling short of the 2015 Governors' Cup title back when he was still with Alaska, while the Aces' Mike Harris looks to get it done in his first try.

Game time is at 7 pm.

Bookmark this page for live updates.

– Rappler.com