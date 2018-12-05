Romeo Travis and Mark Barroca conspire as the Hotshots take Game 1 of the best-of-seven affair

Published 10:04 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia rode on a blistering start and staved off Alaska's valiant fourth-quarter stand en route to a 100-84 Game 1 win in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, December 5.

Romeo Travis delivered 29 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists while Mark Barroca stabilized the ship in cruchtime as the Hotshots drew first blood in the best-of-seven finals affair.

The Hotshots saw their huge 21-point lead trimmed to just 8 points midway through the 4th quarter, 76-84, but Barroca restored order by scoring or assisting on their next 9 points for a 95-78 advantage with two minutes left.

Barroca finished with 16 points, 6 steals, 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Game 2 is on Friday, December 7, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com