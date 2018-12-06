The Hotshots shoot for a 2-0 lead as the Aces try to avoid falling into a deeper hole in Game 2 at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, December 7

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia seeks to reassert its mastery while Alaska looks to redeem itself as they lock horns anew in Game 2 of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup Finals on Friday, December 7, at the Araneta Coliseum.

After the Hotshots grabbed a 1-0 lead following a 100-84 Game 1 win on Wednesday, the Aces try to avoid falling into a deeper hole in the best-of-seven duel.

In the Hotshots' Game 1 triumph, import Romeo Travis delivered solid numbers of 29 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists but it was the backcourt pair of Mark Barroca and Jio Jalalon who wreaked havoc against Alaska.

Jalalon and Barroca combined for 23 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals for Magnolia. (READ: Jalalon pumped up by Barroca in masterful Game 1 showing)

Fortunately for the Aces, their wards are determined to rebound and knot the series score. (READ: Vic Manuel expects Alaska fightback: 'Babawi kami')

Game time is at 7 pm.

