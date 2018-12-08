The Hotshots shoot for a commanding 3-0 lead but the Aces look bent on trimming the series deficit in Game 3 on Sunday, December 9, at 6:30 pm

Published 6:24 PM, December 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One team may seem more desperate for a win, but expect Magnolia and Alaska to bring the same intensity on the floor when they clash in Game 3 of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup finals.

The Hotshots shoot for a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series after claiming the first two games, but the Aces look bent on trimming the series deficit to avoid a potential sweep.

After Magnolia romped their way into the 100-84 series-opening win, it had a harder time against Alaska in Game 2. But it pulled through in crunchtime en route to a 77-71 triumph for a 2-0 series lead.

Import Romeo Travis, who has been a steady force for Magnolia, said he prefers their gritty Game 2 win over the opening blowout since it helps keep the team grounded and humble.

But Alaska head coach Alex Compton didn't exactly like how that match turned out as he blasted the PBA officiating for what he deemed were non-calls on Magnolia guards Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca. Despite the frustration, the Aces vie to keep their focus now that they have their backs against the wall.

Game 3 is at 6:30 pm on Sunday, December 9, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

– Rappler.com