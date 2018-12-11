The Magnolia Hotshots seek to gain a 3-1 lead while the Alaska Aces look to equalize when they tangle in Game 4 at 7 pm on Wednesday, December 12

Published 5:10 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To move to the cusp of a championship or to equalize?

Magnolia and Alaska are expected to pull out all the stops when they duke it out in a series-defining Game 4 of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, December 12.

The Hotshots are seeking to gain a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship affair, while the Aces look to even the score at 2-2 as they try to ride on the momentum of their huge 100-71 Game 3 win.

All eyes will be on import Mike Harris, who saved Alaska from falling into a 0-3 hole with a 36-point and 18-rebound eruption in Game 3. (READ: Fueled by 'trash talk,' Mike Harris brings Alaska back from the dead)

Officiating will also draw attention after Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero requested for consistency in calls heading into Game 4.

Game time is at 7 pm.

– Rappler.com