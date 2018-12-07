Aside from highlighting his season with clutch performances, the 21-year-old guard is coming off a historic UAAP Finals stint with the UP Fighting Maroons

Published 8:03 PM, December 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After helping steer the UP Fighting Maroons back to the UAAP Finals for the first time in 32 years, Paul Desiderio is moving up to the next level.

The 21-year-old guard has officially joined the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft after submitting his application on Friday, December 7, at the league office in Libis, Quezon City.

The PBA had initially set the draft application deadline on December 3 but moved it to December 10, opening the door for Desiderio to apply this year.

Aside from highlighting his season with clutch performances, Desiderio is also coming off a historic UAAP Finals appearance with the Maroons – a first since 1986. UP, though, bowed out to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in two games of the best-of-three finale.

Desiderio ended his stint in Diliman with averages of 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in Season 81.

Draft day is on December 16 at the Robinsons Manila in Ermita. – Rappler.com