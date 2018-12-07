Magnolia noses out Alaska for 2-0 lead in PBA finals
MANILA, Philippines – Jio Jalalon came through the clutch to propel Magnolia to a hard-fought 77-71 win over Alaska in Game 2 of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, December 7.
Jalalon scored 4 of the Hotshots' last 6 points as the team gained a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.
Import Romeo Travis paced Magnolia with 24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 steals while Jalalon finished with 7 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.
Game 3 is on Sunday, December 9, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. – Rappler.com