The Alaska coach says the Hotshots backcourt duo of Mark Barroca and Jio Jalalon are not whistled for fouls as much as they should be

Published 12:21 AM, December 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska head coach Alex Compton called out the PBA's officiating for what he deemed were non-calls on Magnolia guards in their sorry 71-77 Game 2 loss in 2018 Governors' Cup finals on Friday, December 7.

The outspoken mentor said the Hotshots' backcourt duo of Mark Barroca and Jio Jalalon are not whistled for fouls as much as they should be for their physical play against the Aces.

"I admire Mark and Jio, [but] they got to get their hands off when they're shoving us and karate chopping," Compton told reporters after the game.

"I have not yet once, I don't think publicly complained about the officiating, but those guys foul a lot and they don't get called for it. We got 11 free throws."

The Aces were fouled 18 times and were awarded 11 foul shots. The Hotshots, meanwhile, were fouled 21 times and were given 18 free throws.

Jalalon was called for two fouls in 30 minutes of action while Barroca was whistled for one foul in nearly 37 minutes of play.

"I'm all for good defense and I think those guys are great defenders. But a foul is a foul.

"If you're karate chopping, pushing somebody or leaving your foot so you'll trip the ball handler, it's a foul. And that was a big part of the game. And for whatever reason, they didn't want to call it."



Setting his officiating woes aside, Compton acknowledged that his wards should improve on protecting the ball better after they tallied a total of 51 turnovers in back-to-back losses.

In their blowout 84-100 series-opening defeat, Alaska committed 25 turnovers and followed it up with 26 errors in Game 2 – with 8 coming in the crucial 4th quarter alone.

"We got to be better," Compton said.

Despite having their backs against the wall as they trail 0-2 in the best-of-seven finals series, the 44-year-old vowed that he and the Aces will fight back.

"We're going to keep going and we're going to keep growing. We're going to battle."

The Aces seek to trim their series deficit in Game 3 on Sunday, December 9, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. – Rappler.com