The Aces notch their first win in the best-of-seven PBA finals affair to shave the Hotshots' series lead to 1-2

Published 8:52 PM, December 09, 2018

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Mike Harris was a cut above the rest as Alaska avoided falling to a 0-3 hole in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup finals with a 100-71 drubbing of Magnolia at the Ynares Center here on Sunday, December 9.

There was no stopping the Best Import candidate on the night the Aces notched their first win in the best-of-seven championship series after he dropped 36 points and 18 rebounds in only 30 minutes of play.

Harris looked like a man possessed in the 3rd quarter, which saw him churn out 22 points of his total output to give Alaska a comfortable 83-50 lead.

With the Aces leading 55-39 midway the 3rd, Harris caught fire from deep and scored his side's next 18 points as they enjoyed a 73-49 advantage.

Alaska outscored Magnolia, 33-14, in the 3rd.

Game 4 is on Wednesday, December 12, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com