With an increased playing time, the seldom-used forward delivers for the Aces, who whittle Magnolia's series lead to 1-2

Published 4:39 PM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Carl Bryan Cruz patiently waited for his name to be called for Alaska, and when it did, he made sure to rise to the occasion.

The sweet-shooting forward served as a spark plug as the Aces demolished the Magnolia Hotshots, 100-71, in Game 3 of the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup finals on Sunday, December to avoid a 0-3 hole.

Slotted in to start the 2nd quarter with Alaska trailing 16-22, Cruz scored 7 points in the period that saw his side outscore Magnolia, 34-14, to turn the tide and enter the 3rd frame with a 50-36 lead.

He finished with 10 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist in 15 minutes of action and tallied a plus-minus of +25.

"Napakasaya kasi nabigyan ako ng opportunity na makapaglaro, makapag-deliver ng maayos," Cruz told reporters after the game.

(It makes me happy that I've been given an opportunity to play and I delivered.)

It has been a rocky season for the FEU Tamaraws standout with him riding Alaska's bench for most of the time.

In the first two finals games that the Aces lost, he averaged just 5 minutes and recorded a total of 5 points.

"Siyempre sa part ko napakahirap talaga eh. 'Di ako nakakalaro ng madalas. Ang motivation ko lang, stay patient at work hard lang every practice."

(On my part, it's hard because I don't play much. My motivation is to stay patient and work hard every practice.)

But with an increase in playing time, Cruz provided quality minutes for the Aces and he was named co-Player of the Game with import Mike Harris, who put up 36 points and 18 rebounds in the Game 3 triumph.

Alaska head coach Alex Compton lauded Cruz for always staying ready.

"You know, in a conference like this, it's always tough for bigs, because you got Mike Harris usually playing 40 minutes a game. So most of the minutes of one of the big spots goes," the mentor said.

"Bryan's been active in practice, listening, asking questions, working hard. I'm really happy for him to get this kind of reward of just playing so well. He did a great job, I'm really happy for him and I'm proud of him."

The Aces eye to even the series in Game 4 on Wednesday, December 12, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com